"Nailed it all beautifully" - Joe Rogan lauds Andrew Schulz's take on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 

Joe Rogan recently reacted indirectly to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension over alleged comments he made regarding the political activist Charlie Kirk's alleged death. He promised to discuss the topic further on his podcast in the coming days.Kimmel, an American television host and comedian, was taken off the air and suspended for his alleged remarks about Kirk's death. Many, including fellow comedian Andrew Schulz, expressed disappointment over the suspension. Notably, Schulz even posted a video criticizing the decision.Upon seeing Schulz's video, Rogan reshared it on his Instagram with a caption that read:&quot;I was elk hunting in the mountains all week with very limited service, so I missed out on all the fun screeching about the Jimmy Kimmel situation. My brother @andrewschulz nailed it all beautifully. I’ll be back to podcasting on Monday and we’ll go over it all.&quot;Check out Joe Rogan's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoe Rogan condemns Charlie Kirk's shooting incidentThe shooting incident involving Charlie Kirk took place on Sept. 10 while he was speaking at a public gathering at Utah Valley University. Kirk sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, and later, President Donald Trump confirmed the political activist's demise.On episode #2378 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator discussed the incident, saying:&quot;There's going to be a lot of people celebrating this. It's so scary. It's so dangerous too, to celebrate or to in any way encourage this kind of behavior from human beings. He's not a violent guy. He's talking to people on college campuses. Wasn't even particularly rude. He tried to be pretty reasonable with people.&quot; [3:13 of the video]He added:&quot;No one deserves this, folks. No one that has different opinions. No one deserves that. This is horrible. I know people are going to celebrate it because this is a f*cked time and people have really fallen into this trap of us against them.&quot; [4:58 of the video]