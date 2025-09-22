  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Nailed it all beautifully" - Joe Rogan lauds Andrew Schulz's take on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 

"Nailed it all beautifully" - Joe Rogan lauds Andrew Schulz's take on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 22, 2025 13:08 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) reacts to one of his friend
Joe Rogan (left) reacts to one of his friend's comments on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Joe Rogan recently reacted indirectly to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension over alleged comments he made regarding the political activist Charlie Kirk's alleged death. He promised to discuss the topic further on his podcast in the coming days.

Ad

Kimmel, an American television host and comedian, was taken off the air and suspended for his alleged remarks about Kirk's death. Many, including fellow comedian Andrew Schulz, expressed disappointment over the suspension. Notably, Schulz even posted a video criticizing the decision.

Upon seeing Schulz's video, Rogan reshared it on his Instagram with a caption that read:

"I was elk hunting in the mountains all week with very limited service, so I missed out on all the fun screeching about the Jimmy Kimmel situation. My brother @andrewschulz nailed it all beautifully. I’ll be back to podcasting on Monday and we’ll go over it all."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

Ad

Joe Rogan condemns Charlie Kirk's shooting incident

The shooting incident involving Charlie Kirk took place on Sept. 10 while he was speaking at a public gathering at Utah Valley University. Kirk sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, and later, President Donald Trump confirmed the political activist's demise.

On episode #2378 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator discussed the incident, saying:

"There's going to be a lot of people celebrating this. It's so scary. It's so dangerous too, to celebrate or to in any way encourage this kind of behavior from human beings. He's not a violent guy. He's talking to people on college campuses. Wasn't even particularly rude. He tried to be pretty reasonable with people." [3:13 of the video]
Ad

He added:

"No one deserves this, folks. No one that has different opinions. No one deserves that. This is horrible. I know people are going to celebrate it because this is a f*cked time and people have really fallen into this trap of us against them." [4:58 of the video]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications