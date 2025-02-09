Naming Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and more, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager highlights Islam Makhachev’s "black belt" submission victims

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's manager recently presented a list of all the black belts the latter had submitted within his UFC tenure. Nurmagomedov's administrator also included a brown belt on the list.

Nurmagomedov was managed by Ali Abdelaziz during his time in the UFC. 'The Eagle' called an end to his tenure in the promotion in 2020. But Abdelaziz continues to stand as one of the most prominent athlete administrators linked to the UFC. Several noteworthy fighters including Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, and others are his current clients.

Both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev are known for their unparalleled pedigree in the grappling department. Their high-level ground game stands as one of the primary reasons behind their enviable success in the UFC.

Trending

Both these Dagestani warriors have earned submission victories over multiple rivals in the UFC. Their manager, Abdelaziz, recently jotted down the names of all the BJJ black belts who had been submitted by the current lightweight champ, Makhachev. Abdelaziz's X update read:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is how many black belts @MAKHACHEVMMA [Islam Makhachev's X username] make them tap [has submitted]

1- Renato Moicano

2- Dustin Poirier

3- Charles Oliveira

4- Thiago Moisés

5- Kajan Johnson

6-Dan Hooker (brown belt)"

Expand Tweet

Dustin Poirier counts Khabib Nurmagomedov as a better grappler than Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier is among the few lightweights who faced both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev inside the octagon. Despite enduring defeats against both, Poirier has gained enough knowledge about their fighting styles and strengths.

'The Diamond' recently appeared in an interview with The Schmo where he mentioned that Khabib Nurmagomedov's ground game trumps the grappling pedigree of the current lightweight champ, Makhachev. Poirier said:

"I felt like Khabib was a lot tighter with his movements. I was able to get away from Islam a little bit more and stop his shots, but with Khabib... I couldn't get away, and I couldn't move on the ground. He controlled me so much."

Check out Poirier's comments below (04:13):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.