Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas prediction: Picking the winner for the undisputed super bantamweight title fight

The Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas predictions are here. They provide fans with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming undisputed super bantamweight clash between, of course, Inoue and Cardenas.
Elsewhere on the card, Rafael Espinoza defends his WBO featherweight belt. He faces Edward Vazquez in the co-main event. Several divisions above at welterweight, Rohan Polanco locks horns with Fabian Maidana.
Plenty of other fights have been booked for the card, but who is expected to emerge victorious once the bell rings?
#1. Undisputed super bantamweight title: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas
The Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas bout is yet another showcase for the Japanese star. Undefeated at 29-0, with an 89.6% knockout percentage, 'The Monster' is a force of nature at super bantamweight, where he has reigned as undisputed champion since 2023.
This is a massive step up in competition for Cardenas. The American is skilled and has respectable power. He is also an impressive 26-1. Unfortunately, Inoue has walked through shots from far heavier punchers. Furthermore, Cardenas has never competed in a 12-rounder before.
He'll survive the initial onslaught, but once the fight enters the second half, he'll eventually crumble before a relentless Inoue, who has stopped his last 10 foes.
The Prediction: Naoya Inoue via late TKO
#2. WBO featherweight title: Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez
Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez will be the co-headliner for the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas card, and it will be contested for the WBO featherweight belt, which is currently held by Espinoza, who is 26-0. Meanwhile, his foe, Vazquez, is 17-2.
On the surface, Espinoza has a nasty habit of not tucking his chin. Fortunately for him, Vazquez has no knockout power to speak of, having only ever stopped four opponents. By contrast, Espinoza is far more powerful, and a fair shade more skillful.
He'll feel no threat from Vazquez and find the stoppage.
The Prediction: Rafael Espinoza via TKO
#3. The rest of the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight predictions
Winners in bold.
Welterweight: Rohan Polanco (15-0) vs. Fabian Maidana (24-3)
Featherweight: Mikito Nakano (12-0) vs. Pedro Marquez (16-1)
Super welterweight: Art Barrera Jr. (8-0) vs. Juan Carlos Guerrera (6-1-1)
Super lightweight: Emiliano Vargas (13-0) vs. Juan Leon (11-2-1)
Featherweight: Ra'eese Aleem (21-1) vs. Rudy Garcia (13-1-1)
Cruiserweight: Patrick O'Connor (0-0) vs. Marcus Smith (2-1)