Nasrat Haqparast thanks Georges St-Pierre for cornering him at UFC 266

Nasrat Haqparast expressed gratitude towards Georges St-Pierre for cornering him during his fight against Dan Hooker at UFC 266. Haqparast took to Twitter to thank St-Pierre and Tristar Gym's head coach Firas Zahabi.

He said:

"Never forget who’s with you during the tough times! No words needed just watch! @GeorgesStPierre @Firas_Zahabi"

The German-born MMA fighter faced Dan Hooker, aspiring to secure a ranking for himself. However, the New Zealander proved to be too strong for Haqparast. Hooker showed superiority in terms of strength and striking skills as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Both fighters suffered a barrage of issues before UFC 266, and it was quite a surprise that the fight actually took place. Dan hooker suffered visa-related issues in New Zealand.

Nasrat Haqparast fought a different battle leading up to the fight. He lost his mother, leading to the 'most difficult two weeks' of his life, according to the 26-year-old.

Haqparast wrote a heartfelt message after his loss against Hooker. He recapped his horrid experience leading up to UFC 266, saying:

"Unfortunately the decision didn’t go our way. I had the toughest 2 weeks I could ever imagine in my life. That I will be back isn’t a promise - it’s for SURE. Hooker changed his game plan to wrestling and congrats to him. I know we’ll see each other at the top again. There are no excuses because I’m not a man of excuses. Fighting and preparing for a fight is the easiest thing if I compare to what I went thru the last 2 weeks with the loss of my biggest love on this world - my mother."

Nasrat Haqparast was not allowed to carry Afghanistan's flag at UFC 266

Nasrat Haqparast, who has proudly represented Afghanistan in previous bouts, was not allowed to carry the flag at UFC 266.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the original flag has lost its recognition internationally.

Haqparast posted the reason for not walking out with the flag on his Instagram story.

Nasrat Haqparast's Instagram story explaining the reason for not carrying the flag at UFC 266.

