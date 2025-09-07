  • home icon
Nassourdine Imavov admits he felt Caio Borralho break during UFC Paris clash

By Subham
Modified Sep 07, 2025 14:33 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Imavov v Borralho - Source: Getty
Nassourdine Imavov (left) believes that he broke Caio Borralho (right) at UFC Paris. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Nassourdine Imavov believes Caio Borralho had no answer to his flawless game plan at UFC Paris. This past weekend in the main event of UFC Paris, Borralho locked horns with Imavov.

Despite being a slight underdog, 'The Sniper' did not take time to turn the tide in his favour. He pushed the pace from the opening bell, landed crisp combinations, and evaded most of Borralho's strikes. The Frenchman had a clear speed advantage and also showcased impressive footwork and discipline.

Meanwhile, 'The Natural' struggled to find his rhythm and tried to initiate grappling exchanges. However, Imavov successfully stuffed all takedown attempts. Borralho found some success in the later rounds, but Imavov was quick to shift the momentum once more. He outlanded the Brazilian and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

In a post-fight interview with FULL SEND MMA, Imavov admitted that he felt 'The Natural' break inside the octagon:

"He was a lot more motivated at the start of the week. Every time I touched him, it got more difficult for him. It's very difficult to stay motivated when there's no solution to your opponent."

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's comments below:

Former UFC champ blasts Caio Borralho after Nassourdine Imavov loss

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland blasted Caio Borralho after Borralho's first promotional loss at UFC Paris. Strickland posted on X, calling Borralho "useless" and questioning why he chose to cut weight twice despite having a fight lined up against Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland posted:

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland&#039;s X post. [Screenshot courtesy: @SStricklandMMA on X]
Sean Strickland's X post. [Screenshot courtesy: @SStricklandMMA on X]

Borrlaho was the official backup for the UFC 319 middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. One possible explanation for his subpar performance could be the two weight cuts.

After the bout, Borralho also acknowledged that he was unable to find his rhythm because of a lack of adrenaline.

Edited by Subham
