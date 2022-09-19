"It really starts playing in your mind" - Josh Thomson describes how a 'nasty' cut like the one Song Yadong got affects a fighter mid-fight 

Josh Thomson has opened up about how a nasty cut, like the one suffered by Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 main event, can impact a fighter.

Yadong was cut open by Cory Sandhagen with an elbow early in their five-round fight. The cut continued to worsen as the fight went on and ultimately ended the main event with a doctor's stoppage in the fourth round.

Joe Rogan, sitting in the commentary booth, drew attention to Yadong exclaiming that he couldn't see anything due to the cut.

While reacting to the UFC Vegas 60 main event, Thomson had this to say on the Weighing In podcast:

"It really starts to affect you. It really starts playing in your mind. How much worse can I let this thing get? That's one. How long until they stop it, two. F**k, what's it gonna look like when they fix it, like how bad is it gonna be? There's a lot of things that go through the fighter's mind. Will I have permanent eye damage?"

Watch Josh Thomson discuss the UFC Vegas 60 main event below:

Nasty cuts were a common theme at UFC Vegas 60. Javid Basharat and Gregory Rodrigues also suffered cuts but avoided a doctor's stoppage and won the fight. Unfortunately, Yadong lost despite being even on two scorecards going into the fifth round.

Check out the scorecards for Song Yadong vs. Cory Sandhagen below:

Song Yadong updates fans after loss at UFC Vegas 60 main event

When the doctor stopped the fight, Sandhagen seemed to be running away with the win. Two of the three judges' scorecards, revealed after the fight, showed they were tied going into the fifth round. After the unfortunate stoppage, 'Kung Fu Kid' updated his Twitter followers:

"So basically couldn’t see anything after the cut. Props to @corysandhagen land that elbow. It wasn’t my night but a good fight. I will be back soon. @ufc #UFCVegas60"

Song Yadong is only 24 years old and has plenty of potential to eventually fight for the bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, 'The Sandman' reminded everyone how dangerous he is, although the judge's scorecards continue to be his biggest weakness.

