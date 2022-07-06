Watch: Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak fortifies her head-kick game ahead of next fight

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is getting ready for her next fight. ONE Championship recently shared footage of the Thai fighter drilling a series of head kicks in a training clip on Instagram.

"Wondergirl's dishing out head kicks!"

The clip shows the Muay Thai and now-MMA fighter throwing multiple head kicks at the legendary Trainer Gae while wearing the shorts of kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Trainer Gae began his life in Muay Thai at the age of eight. During that time, he learned how to drill techniques by repeatedly throwing them. In an interview, Gae explained:

“I went to the gym knowing nothing about fighting. I just knew how to swing my arms. So they made me practise Muay Thai footwork for 8 months... Drilling and drilling every simple technique until it becomes second nature. We were caned as kids when our technique was incorrect or if we made mistakes. Most people nowadays would have quit by the first week but there was no other choice for us back then.”

He even had a successful career in Muay Thai before a leg break ended his combat sports endeavors. He became a Buddhist monk for 10 years before finding his way back into being a trainer in Muay Thai.

Trainer Gae has trained with fighters such as Superbon, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, and many others.

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak transitions to MMA

Wondergirl began her combat sports journey at the age of six when she discovered Muay Thai. She picked up two national titles in the sport before making her debut in ONE.

In her first two Muay Thai bouts in ONE Championship, she quickly dispatched both opponents with first-round TKO stoppages. She then sustained a loss to top contender Jackie Buntan before transitioning to MMA.

Despite being a Muay Thai-based fighter, she was adept when it came to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, already having earned a blue belt before her MMA debut. In her first MMA bout, she met India's Zeba Bano and won the fight with an armbar early in the first round.

Wondergirl was so excited for her victory. However, she always remembers to show respect and honor to her opponents. After their fight, the Thai fighter shared on Instagram:

"RESPECT your opponent by training hard and put the great fight on the show. Thank you again to my opponent who be here in the circle to make the fight happen [Zeba Bano]."

