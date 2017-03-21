WWE News: Natalya wants to be Ronda Rousey's first WWE opponent

The SmackDown women's veteran wants to be the first to face the MMA star inside a WWE ring.

by Riju Dasgupta News 21 Mar 2017, 19:47 IST

Natalya was full of praise for Ronda Rousey, in an interview

What's the story?

SmackDown LIVE’s Natalya recently spoke to Sports Illustrated at length about a variety of topics.

During the course of her interview, Natalya was full of praise for MMA Superstar Ronda Rousey, who has been vocal about her love for professional wrestling and has also been involved in the proceedings of WrestleMania in the past.

Natalya said that Rousey would be a great addition to WWE and also mentioned that she would like to be the first to face the UFC Superstar.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronda Rousey was an integral part of WrestleMania 31, teaming up with The Rock to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in an in-ring segment that created much buzz across the world.

Following this, there was much speculation about Rousey coming on board full time, with Stephanie McMahon even expressing hope that Rousey would take up the offer.

Rousey herself is a lifelong WWE fan, borrowing the ‘Rowdy’ nickname she uses from Roddy Piper and calling her group of fighters the Four Horsewomen, after Ric Flair’s iconic heel stable.

The Rock teams up with Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 33

The heart of the matter

Natalya was quite hopeful of being the first woman from WWE to face Ronda Rousey if she joins the wrestling company.

In her own words:

“The great thing about WWE is, you look at our entire women’s division, and you see so many different women from so many different walks of life. It’s just great because we have such a diverse group of women. Ronda represents someone that breaks the mold. She’s not your average girl. She’s somebody that’s really unique and that’s what we’re all about in is embracing our unique qualities. I hope Ronda does sign with WWE, because I want to be the first in line to wrestle her.”

What’s next?

After losing to Amanda Nunes in her last fight, Rousey's future remains unclear.

Natalya however, will be a part of a multi-woman match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33 and will continue to be an integral part of the blue brand.

Author’s take

I definitely don’t see Natalya as the first opponent that WWE chooses for Ronda Rousey. Rousey is too high profile a star to not be battling Charlotte Flair or even Stephanie McMahon at a stage like WrestleMania or Summerslam.

All of this can only happen if the mercurial Rousey actually decides to join sports entertainment.

