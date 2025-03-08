The Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price full video highlights are here. The bout topped an all-women's boxing card in England, and saw both women compete for WBA, WBC, IBO, and IBF women's welterweight titles. Ahead of the matchup, there was talk of a changing of the guard.

Jonas entered the fight as the 40-year old veteran on a seven-fight win streak and determined to continue defying Father Time. Meanwhile, Price was the undefeated prospect who sought to use the aging Jonas as a launching pad. Come fight night, the matchup played out in a manner that left little room for doubt over the winner.

While there were no knockdowns and certainly no finishes, it was no less impressive for the victor.

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price full highlights

From the onset of the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price bout, it was clear that the latter held a pronounced speed advantage. While Jonas did her best to try and close the distance, she often walked her way into the path of her foe's sniping counter jabs and left straights.

Try as she might, no amount of veteran experience enabled her to make up for the disparity in speed and mobility between the two women. As the rounds progressed and Price continued to outland Jonas, a sense of hopeless began to settle in her foe's corner.

Check out a moment from Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price:

While Jonas knew exactly what she needed to do to make the fight more competitive, she lacked the legs and quickness to make it possible. The remainder of the fight was defined by the ease with which Price outlanded her foe, frequently stunning her with jabs and left straights.

Occasionally, she'd land a right hook that would stun Jonas, briefly stopping her in her tracks. As the final rounds came about, Jonas' corner gave her a crystal clear message: she would not be able to win without a stoppage. Unfortunately, she just didn't possess the power to make such a drastic change.

In the end, both women traded until the bell dinged throughout the arena. Price was declared the winner via unanimous decision as expected, and is now the WBA, WBC, IBO, and IBF women's welterweight champion.

