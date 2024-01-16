Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer: Date, location, main card start time, and everything else you need to know

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer details can be found below.

The two stars are currently set to headline a BOXXER card this Saturday night. Both women head into the matchup with a lot of momentum. For her part, Jonas won IBF women's welterweight gold, with a knockout win over Kandi Wyatt last July.

Now, she will look to make the first defense of her title reign against Mayer. The American enters the matchup currently riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating Silvia Bortot in September. Mayer will look to return to championship glory this weekend.

The Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer date is Jan. 20, 2024. The card will be going down in the U.K. That's not much of a surprise, given that Jonas is from England, and Mayer has seemingly become a fan of fighting overseas. For those who can't make it out, the bout will air on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.

Specifically, the Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer location will be the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England. As of now, tickets are still available for the card, but are going fast. As far as timing, fans in the U.S. can expect an early one, as the event will get going at 2 PM ET.

For those in the U.K., the Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer time will be 7 PM U.K. However, that's just the start time for the event itself and not the main event walkouts. Those aren't expected until far later in the evening and depend on the length of undercard bouts.

Who is fighting on the Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer undercard?

The Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer card features some fun names and fighters.

Obviously, the ladies in the headliner are the main attraction for most fans. However, there are still several matchups littered throughout the card going down this Saturday.

In the co-main event, Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli will meet for British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles. Neither man has made an impact on the global scale, and this fight is a stepping stone to making that a reality.

Also slated for the card is the return of the undefeated Aaron McKenna. The 17-0 prospect will fight for WBC international gold, against Linus Udofia. That middleweight clash will be accompanied by Mark Jeffers vs. Germaine Brown.

Lastly, women's featherweight contenders Karris Artingsall and Lila dos Santos Furtado will meet as well. Prospects Jack Massey and Mikie Tallon are also set to fight this Saturday, but their opponents haven't yet been revealed.