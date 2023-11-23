"Get those fights made" - Champion targets winner of Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2

Natasha Jonas wants a crack at the winner of Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2.

This Saturday night in Dublin, 'II Capo' and 'KT' will face off once again. The bout will be a rematch of their prior encounter in May when Cameron scored an upset victory. The two slugged it out for ten rounds, with Taylor suffering the first loss of her career by majority decision.

Post-fight, they quickly reached terms on a deal for a second encounter. Now slated to clash again, Natasha Jonas is keeping a close eye on the bout. The British boxer is coming off a unanimous decision win over Marie Eve-Dicaire in November.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the light middleweight champion discussed Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2. There, Jonas showed interest in heading back down in weight to face the winner. A fight with either woman would be a big one, and that's what Jonas is about.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Jonas stated:

"100 percent. Every fight's appealing. But you've got to win the first fight first, so I'm not looking too far ahead. Because in my direct future is Mikaela Mayer. I'm not scared of going back down. I've already made it quite clear who I'd like to fight and it's up to Ben [Shalom, her promoter] to go out and try and get those fights made."

Carl Froch makes prediction for Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor

Carl Froch believes that Chantelle Cameron will defeat Katie Taylor again this Saturday night.

While Natasha Jonas wants the winner of the bout, that's largely due to her rivalry with 'KT'. In May 2021, the British boxer suffered a decision defeat to Taylor on her home soil.

However, former champion Carl Froch doesn't believe that Jonas will get that opportunity. The retired boxer spoke about the rematch during a recent interview with Grosvenor Casinos. There, he picked Chantelle Cameron to get the win once again.

Speaking in the interview, 'The Cobra' opined that Taylor's decline will lead to the same result. He stated:

“Katie Taylor is on the slide... She will turn up and try to put on a good show, and she’ll be as fit as she can be, and she’ll give it a right go because she’s a proper warrior in that ring. She doesn't stop throwing punches. But I think Cameron is too fresh and I think this fight will be the changing of the guard. Chantelle has already beaten her and I think she will do it again."