Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer PPV price: Here's how to watch the fight on TV and streaming platforms

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer's streaming details can be found below.

The two women's boxing stars will headline a BOXXER-promoted event this Saturday night. For Jonas, the bout will be her first as the IBF female welterweight champion. She famously captured the title last summer with a stoppage win over Kandi Wyatt.

Meanwhile, Mayer has captured back-to-back victories in the boxing ring. In October 2022, she suffered the first loss of her career against Alycia Baumgardner in London. Over a year later, she will return to the U.K. to try to get gold around her waist.

For those looking to watch the fight in person, there are some limited seats available. However, for fans who can't make it out to Liverpool to see the contest, they will be able to stream it from their home. Unlike other major boxing matches, this one won't air on PPV.

As far as streaming goes, Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer TV channels include ESPN+ and Sky Sports. If you're watching in America, you will need to use the former. For those around the globe, Sky Sports will be your provider and give you the ability to access the event.

With that in mind, the Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer PPV price is $0. All fans need is a monthly or yearly subscription to one of the aforementioned platforms to watch the card.

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer: Who is also fighting on Saturday night?

While Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer is a phenomenal fight, there are other fun bouts on Saturday.

Obviously, the ladies in the main event are the main attraction for most. However, there are other fun fights slated for this weekend, including the return of Jack Cullen. In the co-main event, he will face Zak Chelli in a bout for British and Commonwealth gold.

The undefeated Aaron McKenna will also return on Saturday night. The middleweight contender will face Linus Udofia in a prelim bout. The latter last scored a decision victory over Dylan Courtney in December.

Along with that, is a pair of bouts, Mark Jeffers vs. Germaine Brown and Karriss Artingstall vs. Lila dos Santos Furtado. While prospects Jack Massey and Mikie Tallon are expected to fight on the Jonas vs. Meyer undercard, their opponents haven't been announced.