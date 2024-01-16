Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer ticket prices are affordable, but seats are going fast.

The British boxer is set to make the first defense of her IBF female welterweight title on Saturday. Jonas captured the championship with a knockout win over Kandi Wyatt in July and was called to face big names such as Katie Taylor.

While she failed to get that fight with 'KT', she will instead face another high-profile name in the form of Mayer. The former champion is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating Silvia Bortot in September by unanimous decision.

As of now, Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer tickets are still available. The two will meet in the main event of a BOXXER card this weekend, at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England. For those looking to attend, the event is slated to start at 10 PM in the U.K., and 2 PM ET in the United States.

Ticket prices to see the fight live start at £36.65, and go all the way up to £222.75. Obviously, that's not including any sort of ticketing fees or anything like that. It's also worth noting that much of the ringside seating has been bought up already.

That being said, there are still multiple seats available for fight night. Although, time is running out for fans to see the event live.

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer at home? Streaming details below

Luckily for fans, there are options for fans beyond buying Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer tickets.

Obviously, there's nothing better than watching boxing live. However, fans are still able to watch the event from their own home this Saturday night. However, where they will watch the fight depends on their location.

For those in the UK who can't make it to Liverpool, the card will air on Sky Sports. That's not exactly much of a surprise, given that it's a BOXXER-promoted event. Still, it's nice to have a high-profile title fight not air on pay-per-view.

For those over in the States, Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer will air on ESPN+. All fans need is a monthly or yearly subscription to the service, and they will get to see the card. Beyond the women's title fight, there are other high-profile fights including Jack Cullen vs. Zak Chelli and the return of Jack Massey.