How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith? Start time, streaming details, PPV price, and more

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith streaming details can be found below.

This Saturday night, the longtime light-heavyweight champion will return to the boxing ring. The bout will be Beterbiev's first since a knockout win over Anthony Yarde last January. For his return, the Russian will face a former super-middleweight champion in the form of Smith.

The two will headline a Top Rank promoted card this weekend. For those looking forward to watching the event in person, there are still some tickets available. However, those who can't make it out to Quebec this Saturday will have to watch the fight card at home.

Luckily, the Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith PPV price is actually $0. Unlike other big matchups lately, this bout won't be broadcast on pay-per-view. Instead, those in America can watch the fight card through the ESPN+ streaming service.

Meanwhile, U.K. fans can expect to catch the fight card on Sky Sports. In terms of start time, this is a bit of a late one. The event is slated to get going at 10 PM ET, which would be 3 AM over in the United Kingdom.

It's worth noting that the ringwalk times for the main event haven't been confirmed as of now. However, that information may be released later this week.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith streaming: Who else is competing on fight night?

There are some excellent fights on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith undercard this Saturday.

Obviously, the light-heavyweight championship main event is the main draw for most fans. The Russian is a dominant titleholder and one of the most exciting men in the sport. Meanwhile, 'Mundo' is a former champion in his own right and a former foe of Canelo Alvarez.

However, there are more fights than just Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith. In the co-main event, Jason Moloney will put his WBO bantamweight title on the line against Saul Sanchez. 'Mayhem' captured the championship with a majority decision win over Vincent Astrolabio in May.

Next up is the return of super-middleweight contender Christian Mbilli. The undefeated Frenchman will face Rohan Murdock in a pivotal bout at 168 pounds.

Also slated for the card is the return of light-heavyweight prospect Imam Khatev against Joaquin Lucio. He's far from the only young boxer slated to return, however, as the unbeaten Wilkens Mathieu will face Jose Alvarez.

Fellow light-heavyweight prospect Mehmet Unal will also return and face Dragan Lapei. The undefeated Christopher Guerrero will return to welterweight and face journeyman Sergio Herrera. At super middleweight, Moreno Fendero will look to go 3-0 against Victor Flores.

Lastly, there will be a rematch between women's super featherweight contenders Lelia Beaudoin and Elizabeth Espinosa. The latter won their first bout by decision last March.