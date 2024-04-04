"Nate beats him like a drum" - Chael Sonnen launches poetic attack on "pet idiot" Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen recently initiated a series of eloquent verbal barbs targeting Jorge Masvidal.

Sonnen and Masvidal have been locked in a prolonged heated exchange. The conflict, which ignited last November, has spanned across various social media platforms and numerous interviews. Both former UFC fighters have openly exchanged threats of inflicting physical harm upon each other.

'The American Gangster', known for his keen canniness and unmatched expertise in the art of verbal warfare, recently took to X and shared a collection of witty Haiku poems, which targeted 'Gamebred' and his upcoming boxing showdown with Nate Diaz:

"In anticipation of my upcoming trip to Japan, some traditional HAIKU about my Pet Idiot Jorge Masvidumb (Please add your own gong-and-waterfall mental soundscape)"

He also posted:

"Monkey snatches plum. Nate beats him like a drum. Jorge Masvidal is dumb."

The Haiku, originating from Japan, is a poetic structure characterized by three lines. It follows a specific syllable pattern: five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third.

Check out Chael Sonnen's posts below:

The animosity between the two first intensified during his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani last November.

Masvidal sided with the MMA journalist in a brief clash with Sonnen. 'Gamebred' subsequently unleashed a torrent of profanity-laced remarks aimed at Sonnen, which included allegations of cheating.

Exploring the core issue fueling Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani's verbal spat

During Chael Sonnen's appearance on The MMA Hour last October, tensions flared between him and the show's host, Ariel Helwani. Despite their history of engaging in friendly and lively discussions about combat sports during their time as co-hosts on 'Ariel and The Bad Guy', this particular interaction took a more confrontational turn.

The conflict arose when Helwani prompted Sonnen to share his perspective on Francis Ngannou's split decision defeat against Tyson Fury. What started as a simple inquiry quickly escalated into a fervent debate, with 'The American Gangster' challenging Helwani's assessment of Ngannou's potential earnings from his boxing debut.

The clash of viewpoints led to a heated exchange, with Sonnen even making a threatening remark about "strangling" Helwani while the Canadian reporter continuously accused Sonnen of dishonesty. After several minutes of intense back-and-forth, Sonnen abruptly ended the interview, leaving Helwani puzzled about his sudden outburst.

Check out the exchange between Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani below:

