Chael Sonnen strikes back at Jorge Masvidal’s orbital-breaking threat in trademark fashion

Chael Sonnen recently retaliated against Jorge Masvidal’s threat of causing orbital damage in his distinctive style.

Both Sonnen and Masvidal have been engaged in verbal exchanges across social media and various interviews for an extended period. During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani last month, 'Gamebred' openly expressed his intent to inflict physical harm on the former middleweight title contender, followed by a comprehensive list of accusations:

"Chael would be one guy that I would love to f**king break his eye orbital just because he’s a cheating f**k. Like, if he’s gotten caught with more substances in his body than any other competitor in history."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (3:24):

'The American Gangster' recently turned to X and responded to Masvidal's menacing declarations of bodily harm with a touch of irony:

"Ya know Jorge, I'm not surprised ya bragged about breaking my 'orbital' I AM surprised that ya knew how to SPELL 'orbital'."

Check Chael Sonnen's post below:

Expand Tweet

The animosity between the two unfolded during Masvidal's interview with Helwani last November, where the former welterweight title contender sided with the MMA reporter in his short-lived banter with Sonnen. 'Gamebred' proceeded to unleash a torrent of expletive-filled remarks aimed squarely at Sonnen.

However, things escalated when both former UFC fighters became embroiled in a heated exchange on social media, prompting Masvidal to issue a warning of a face-to-face confrontation with 'The American Gangster'.

Chael Sonnen challenges legitimacy of Mike Tyson's workout video for Jake Paul bout

Chael Sonnen directed sharp criticism towards former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, alleging that 'Iron Mike' fabricated a recent training video to hype his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul.

'Iron Mike' is gearing up to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer in the boxing ring on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be streamed live on Netflix and will be accessible to all subscribers.

To promote the match and apparently respond to criticism regarding the considerable age difference between the two opponents, Tyson shared a video on X of himself hitting the pads, accompanied by a caption stating, "It's Day 1... the fun has just begun."

However, Sonnen remains skeptical as he alleged that the boxing legend of faking the workout:

"In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first."

Check out Chael Sonnen's post below:

Expand Tweet