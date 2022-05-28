"Is the whole roster scared or what?" - Nate Diaz asks UFC for a fight in July

Nate Diaz’s rocky relationship with the UFC continues as he campaigns for his last fight to fulfill the current contract. After calling for his release and being targeted by Dustin Poirier, the Stockton native called out the leading MMA promotion to book him a fight in July.

The younger of the Diaz brothers took to Twitter to challenge the promotion to book him a fight in July.

Nate Diaz posted on Twitter:

“UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what ?”

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what ? UFC Wass good wit a fight in July is the whole roster scared or what ?

The Stockton native's fans were quick to point out that the UFC wasn’t eager to give him a fight because the promotion is apparently targeting a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

In the very first reply, we can read that the popular consensus is that the UFC is saving Diaz for a fight with the Irishman so they can make more money from the third bout.

Diaz had two bouts with Conor McGregor. The first one took place at UFC 196, where he won with a rear-naked choke in round two. Their second encounter happened at UFC 202, where 'The Notorious' was rendered the victor by the judges' decision.

Nate Diaz is seemingly in a training regiment

Despite not having an officially announced fight, Diaz isn’t taking a day off. His Instagram profile shows that he is constantly training to improve his ground game and certain parts of his striking technique.

In his most recent post, the younger of the Diaz brothers uploaded an image of himself participating in boxing training. The attached caption reads:

“You must be goin bliiind 👊🏼”

In another photo, we can see that Nate Diaz is also attending BJJ classes at his local Gracie jiu-jitsu gym. So this apparently could mean that he’s in full training mode, so one could help but wonder if finally, the UFC has decided to give him the fight that he has been campaigning for.

Diaz's last fight took place almost a year ago when he lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew