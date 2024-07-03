Nate Diaz backs Dana White against fighter pay critics, believes UFC CEO "gets a f***ing bad rap" 

Nate Diaz recently came in support of former boss Dana White against those who criticize the promotion’s fighter compensation policy. White has received a lot of criticism over the years about the UFC's compensation structure.

However, he is adamant that the fighter's pay model is appropriate and is based on performance and market value.

Unquestionably, Diaz is one of the biggest names in UFC history and one of its highest-paid fighters. He played a major role in the UFC's ascent to prominence and was the main attraction on some of the most significant UFC cards in history, which included two pay-per-view bouts versus Conor McGregor that set records.

However, the promotion has recently faced criticism over the fighters' payment. The 39-year-old recently refuted the claim that the UFC severely underpays its fighters.

During a recent appearance on the ALL THE SMOKE podcast, Diaz explained why he thinks criticism of the UFC's fighter compensation is exaggerated. He stated:

“I don’t think people have the concept of what money is and how much. I think Dana White gets a f***ing bad rap. I’m not giving him a good one, but bro, he’s paying a lot more people a lot more money than f***ing people think. I just don’t think people know what’s what…But the UFC, I think pays a lot more people a lot of money. He pays the whole roster a bunch of f***ing s***. People when they make this s*** happen, though, they should get their own s***.”

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (31:20):

As far as the fighting scene is concerned, Diaz is set to face former opponent Jorge Masvidal in a boxing showdown. The event is set to take place this Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

When Nate Diaz almost got into a brawl with Dana White

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz discussed a 2014 heated argument with UFC CEO Dana White that almost resulted in physical violence.

Before UFC 279, Diaz told ESPN that he and White almost got into a brawl at a nightclub after 'The Ultimate Fighter' season finale celebration. The 39-year-old admitted to almost beating up White and described the scene as amusing.

He said:

“He was talking s*** and I was arguing with him. I was mad at him — I shouldn’t have been mad at him, I understand.”

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (30:30):

