"That whole legacy is gone and done with" - Nate Diaz does not believe Jon Jones is the MMA GOAT 

When it comes to resumes, Jon Jones is arguably the greatest athlete in mixed martial arts' history. Jones is the youngest champion in UFC history, has the most title defenses in UFC history, and has the longest unbeaten streak in UFC history.

The only loss of his illustrious fighting career came in a match where he was battering Matt Hamill with illegal elbows and was consequently disqualified. Even his opponent Matt Hamill has stated that Jones didn't lose the fight.

Jones also has a no contest due to testing positive for a banned substance after defeating Daniel Cormier.

Long-time UFC star Nate Diaz believes that Jones' steroid usage eliminates him from the G.O.A.T. conversation, regardless of his impressive resume.

While speaking to ESPN MMA in the buildup to his UFC 279 main event against Khamzat Chimaev, Diaz listed the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history. When Jon Jones' name was thrown up, Diaz stated (starting at the 23:45 mark):

"If you do steroids, that's just completely - I mean, if you're caught, you're a f**ker. If you're doing it outloud, that's different, like 'hey, we're all shooting steroids' and then whip everybody a** cause I'm willing to fight a f**ker on steroids. I don't give a f**k, but if you're doing it all on the high, let's all just talk about it".

Nate Diaz continued:

"You do steroids, I'll smoke weed and let's get in there and squabble. I don't give a f**k, but you sneak steroids and then you're considered, you're out of the question. That whole legacy is gone and done with".

Even though 'Bones' has fought the who's who of MMA, Diaz believes that taking steroids removes a fighter from the G.O.A.T. conversation.

Jones has had multiple fights that were clouded by potential steroid usage. Some fans, however, believe that all fighters use steroids, but only some get caught. Hence, it was on level-playing field that Jones built his legacy.

Watch Nate Diaz's comments on Jon Jones below:

Can Jon Jones win the heavyweight title?

Jon Jones has been training for a move up to the heavyweight division. The greatest light heavyweight of all-time is likely to fight No.2-ranked heavyweight Stipe Miocic. Jones recently tweeted that he is targeting a return at UFC 282.

He did add something interesting that could be a potential clue to his first opponent:

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could be healthy and ready to fight at UFC 282. 'The Predator's coach recently shared that he would like Ngannou to be Jon Jones' first heavyweight opponent as it'd ensure that Jones has not had a chance to properly adapt to the division when he faces Ngannou.

No.1-ranked heavyweight Ciryl Gane also called Jones out following his recent victory at UFC Paris over Tai Tuivasa.

With the top three heavyweights all looking to fight Jones, 'Bones' is already in title-contention even though he has never fought at heavyweight.

Given how dominant he has been throughout his career, it wouldn't be wise to bet against Jones winning the belt of the 'big boy' division.

