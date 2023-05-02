Nate Diaz has cemented himself as one of the most famous fighters to ever emerge from the sport of mixed martial arts. Although he has goals of competing in the squared circle, the Stockton native has been called out by a former UFC champion to meet him in the BKFC ring.

Despite being a huge name in MMA for years, it was his win over Conor McGregor that propelled the TUF 5 winner to new heights. His star power grew more throughout the years following his win over the Irishman. The California native managed to attract countless fans with his real attitude and laid-back nature.

While discussing his fight-of-the-year contender win over Chad Mendes at BKFC 41, former UFC lightweight king Eddie Alvarez stated how he would love to meet Nate Diaz in a bare-knuckle ring in a fight that he considers "fu**ing beautiful." He said:

"If they bring me the right opponent and we can negotiate a good price, we're probably doing it again. I only want to fight if fans are really fu**ing excited about who I am fighting, otherwise, I'll just not fight... I think me and Nate Diaz in this would be [great], but he doesn't want to fight me... I think me and Nate would be fu**ing beautiful. A rematch with 'Cowboy' would be great. Mike Perry's available, Mike Perry's the king of bare-knuckle. Any one of these guys, just bring me a big fight."

After scoring two knockdowns apiece in their five-round war, 'The Underground King' was given the nod by two of the three judges, earning himself a split decision victory against Chad Mendes.

Check out what Eddie Alvarez had to say about his next potential fight in the video below.

Nate Diaz's next fight: Will the fan favorites next fight be in the BKFC?

Nate Diaz has aspirations of testing himself in the competitive worlds of boxing and jiu-jitsu before eventually making a return to the UFC. But what's next for the fan favorite?

At 38 years of age, it's unlikely that the free-agent star will fight for much longer. However, he seems to possess everything needed to be a major success in bare-knuckle boxing, with his cardio, chin, and constant pressure areas of fighting he excels in.

While many would arguably love to see Diaz in the BKFC ring, he remains tied up in a fight contract as reports suggest he will meet YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing bout on August 5.

