"I was stuck in a cage" - Nate Diaz calls Jake Paul possible opponent, says he's been waiting 15 years to enter a boxing ring

Nate Diaz confirmed that Jake Paul could be his next opponent as he eyes a pro boxing debut.

The former UFC superstar revealed that he's been wanting to cross over into the boxing world for over 15 years now. However, boxing was an opportunity that he was only free to pursue after his UFC exit.

Now that he's unshackled by any commitments, Diaz was asked by Ali Drew of Boxing Social if fans could expect a potential matchup between himself and the YouTube superstar. The Stockton native gave the below response:

"He's [Jake Paul] a possibility. The best-named boxers here are a possibility. Anybody who wants to fight unless you're in the toppest tier, don't even play with me. I'm ready to box anybody."

Diaz also warned his future opponents that his boxing skills aren't on full display inside the octagon. With that in mind, the 37-year-old vowed to showcase a different side of his arsenal in the squared circle.

"I was stuck in the cage. I would've been boxing the whole time. And if I wasn't getting kicked on the leg, my boxing would look a lot more crisp anyway. So whatever people think they saw about me, they don't even have a clue about."

Catch the interview below:

Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz's final UFC fight

Jake Paul rarely talks highly about his potential opponents. However, 'The Problem Child' didn't seem to mind giving Nate Diaz some shine after the latter's submission victory over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279.

Shortly after the bout, Paul took to Twitter to congratulate Diaz. He also took the opportunity to tease a potential matchup against him.

Check out Jake Paul's series of tweets about Nate Diaz:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Breaking News:



Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat

Jake Paul @jakepaul UFC PR Team to media attending post fight presser: DO NOT ASK our boss Dana about Jake Paul or Anderson Silva. He's very upset at Jake. If you do you will have your media credential revoked.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz says he's going into the sport of boxing.

Jake Paul @jakepaul This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss.

Jake Paul @jakepaul This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. https://t.co/erwnFxBvkc

It's no secret that Paul has always targeted Diaz as a potential opponent. He even told TMZ Sports that the octagon bad boy is the "first and foremost" among his potential foes.

"I think Nate Diaz is first and foremost. That's the one that everyone's been wanting. Everyone knows he only has one or two fights left with the UFC."

Catch the interview below:

Right now though, Paul remains focused on another UFC legend. 'The Problem Child' will face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

