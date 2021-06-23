Nate Diaz calls out Kamaru Usman, criticizes him for lining up 'someone he already koed'

Nate Diaz has taken to Twitter to seemingly ask a question regarding reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Diaz shared an image of Usman and asked why 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is fighting someone he has already decisively beaten..

In the aftermath of UFC 263, UFC president Dana White claimed that Usman will be defending the UFC welterweight title next against Colby Covington in a rematch.

Despite Leon Edwards' victory over Nate Diaz, White made it clear that the next title shot at 170-pounds is reserved for Covington.

'Rocky' currently has an unbeaten streak of 10 fights but is still struggling to secure his title shot.

Here's what Nate Diaz tweeted out about Kamaru Usman:

Who dis guy fighting next ?

Someone he already koed 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3dFqMvVaZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

Not too long ago, Nate Diaz shared an image of Edwards after claiming he wasn't interested in a bout against the Englishman.

However, the two men went on to face each other at UFC 263, in a historic non-title and non-main event five-round fight.

Diaz, despite losing the fight comfortably for four rounds, almost pulled off a huge victory in the final seconds of his bout against Edwards.

It's to be believed that it was Nate Diaz whose stock went up after UFC 263, regardless of another loss on his record.

Are you not entertained? 😤



What an INSANE finish to the Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz fight! 🤯#UFC263pic.twitter.com/u1RDsyDjwi — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Usman claimed that if Nate Diaz had beaten Edwards at UFC 263, he would've received a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

That pretty much confirmed Usman's interest in a potential showdown with Diaz and it remains to be seen if the 'West Coast Gangster' could secure a potential fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' before his career is up.

When is Nate Diaz expected to fight next?

Nate Diaz has made it known that he wants to make his return to the octagon in the next three to four months.

While it has not been confirmed who Diaz will face, fellow veteran Matt Brown has said he would love to share the octagon with either Diaz brother.

