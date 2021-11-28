Nate Diaz calls himself the Ultimate Fighting Champion in latest tweet

Nate Diaz is well aware of his UFC stardom.

The 36-year-old reiterated that sentiment in his latest tweet where he uploaded a picture dubbing himself 'The Ultimate Fighting Champion'.

Diaz became an overnight star in March 2016 when he dealt Conor McGregor his first defeat. 'Mystic Mac' came in guns blazing in the first round, trying to knock Diaz out. However, Diaz took his foe's best shots. McGregor gassed in the second round and Diaz capitalized by submitting 'Mystic Mac' via rear-naked choke.

The two ran it back at UFC 202 and delivered a classic five-round war. McGregor walked away with a majority decision victory that night, but Diaz's legend and bank account again soared.

Conor McGregor comments on the possibilty of a third fight with Nate Diaz

Conor Mcgregor recently did an AMA on Twitter where he discussed the possibility of a third fight with Nate Diaz. According to McGregor, the trilogy fight is 'a must' for MMA fans around the world.

Diaz currently has one fight left on his UFC contract. Dana White is interested in pitting the Stockton native against rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Though, ex UFC fighter Josh Thomson feels Diaz should wait for the trilogy fight with McGregor.

"Honestly, I truly believe that he [Nate Diaz] should wait until Conor comes back and have Conor and him as the last fight. I don't know if that will happen, I think that's a big money fight. But that also maybe something that gets him to sign another contract. 'If you wanna fight Conor, we need to have you sign another four-fight deal with us.' That might be the incentive to keep him."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Joshua Broom