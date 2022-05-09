Nate Diaz claims he would choke out Charles Oliveira "easy"

It looks like Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Charles Oliveira's submission victory at UFC 274, as the Stockton native claimed that he would choke out the Brazilian "easy."

Just a day after UFC 274, Diaz took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the lightweight title fight between Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. The bout ended in the opening round when 'Do Bronx' submitted Gaethje with a rear-naked choke.

Charles Oliveira sinks in the RNC on Justin Gaethje after a wild back and forth slobberknocker. 4/4 stars #UFC274 Charles Oliveira sinks in the RNC on Justin Gaethje after a wild back and forth slobberknocker. 4/4 stars #UFC274 https://t.co/bQWcLk5dia

Despite the highlight reel victory, Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with the Brazilian’s ground game. The Stockton native tweeted:

"Just for the record I’d choke olivera Easy"

This may come as a bold statement, as Oliveira is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt who holds the record for most submission wins in UFC history.

However, Nate Diaz is no stranger to grappling, as he’s a blackbelt under the legendary Cesar Gracie. He also has some notable submission wins on his record. His incredibe win over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 came via a rear-naked choke as well.

Due to Diaz’s rocky relationship with the UFC, there’s almost zero chance of seeing these two ground game specialists meet inside the octagon. However, there’s always a small glimpse of hope that they will meet on the mat during some grappling event in the future.

Charles Oliveira now has 16 submission victories in the UFC

Charles Oliveira started training Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the age of 12, reaching the blackbelt level in 2010. His grappling prowess became his trademark, as during his storied career he managed to record 21 submission wins.

In the UFC alone, 'Do Bronx' has secured 16 wins by way of submission. He submitted the likes of Kevin Lee, Nik Lentz, Jim Miller, Clay Guida, Dustin Poirier, and most recently, Justin Gaethje. The former UFC lightweight champion has a wide arsenal of techniques, from common attacks like rear-naked chokes and guillotines, to more advanced moves like the calf-slicer.

FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX 3rd submission win in row, we see you Charles Oliveira 3rd submission win in row, we see you Charles Oliveira https://t.co/zqsX4txRRd

In addition to having the most submissions in UFC history, Oliveira also holds the record for most finishes as well. He will likely compete for the vacant lightweight title later this year as he looks to reclaim his belt.

Edited by C. Naik