"I feel like the UFC, it's kind of limited for me" - Nate Diaz discusses the possibility of re-signing with the MMA promotion, hints at "something bigger" in the offing

Nate Diaz has opened up about potentially re-signing with the UFC after his upcoming fight against Khamzat Chimaev. Additionally, the Stockton native has hinted that he has bigger things planned beyond the Chimaev matchup.

Diaz is scheduled to compete in the final fight of his current UFC contract. The MMA megastar and veteran UFC fighter will face undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev in the headlining fight at UFC 279 on September 10.

During the UFC 279 media day, Nate Diaz was asked about the possibility of him signing a new contract with the UFC. In response to being questioned on whether money is his primary concern or if he has additional demands from the UFC, Diaz stated:

"I feel like the UFC, it's kind of limited for me. And I wanted to reach f**king higher goals, higher objectives, and do bigger stuff than this. And under the UFC umbrella, it's like I said, 'You're limited.' You only go so far. And like I said, 'It's only halftime show.'"

The TUF 5 lightweight tournament winner refrained from revealing specific details regarding what his future plans are but reiterated that they'd be bigger than anything he's previously done. Furthermore, Nate Diaz didn't completely shut the door on re-signing with the UFC. Diaz said:

"It's time to blow past everybody here and the organization, and even if it involved me staying in [the UFC] or getting out, I'm gonna do something bigger than I've ever done as soon as this [Chimaev fight] is done; bigger than this, bigger than whatever's in the past also."

Nate Diaz believes his much-discussed trilogy fight with Conor McGregor will happen in the future

Nate Diaz's legendary series of fights with fellow UFC megastar Conor McGregor is tied at one win apiece. Diaz beat McGregor via second-round submission in March 2016 but lost via majority decision in August 2016. Given the speculation that Diaz will be leaving the UFC after fighting Khamzat Chimaev, some fans fear that the Diaz-McGregor trilogy matchup might never materialize.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Nate Diaz emphasized that he's currently focused on his fight against Khamzat Chimaev. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old also asserted that he'd definitely face Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight someday. Diaz said:

"The timing's not on right now. We'll worry about that later. It's for sure gonna happen at some point... Yeah, at some point. Get back on it and get back on what he's got to do, whatever that is. It's like, when we match up we're going to match up. But we ain't going nowhere."

