Nate Diaz drops three-word hint at potential return to action, fans react: "McGregor vs. Diaz III"

Nate Diaz is seemingly feeling the pull to return to action, and his latest Instagram post is proof of that. He hasn’t fought in the UFC since September 2022, when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279. Since then, he’s dabbled in boxing, most recently outpointing Jorge Masvidal last July.

He recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram that instantly sparked speculations regarding his next fight. Diaz posted an image of himself working the mitts with boxing trainer Richard Perez and captioned the post:

"See you soon!"

Check out Nate Diaz's Instagram post below:

The post set off a wave of reaction across the MMA world. Several fans reacted to the post, writing:

"We’re waiting for you at the octagon Nate."

"McGregor vs. Diaz III"

'You coming back to the UFC?"

"The real BMF."

"Nate vs McGregor 3 in UFC 317."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Nate Diaz's recent Instagram post. [Screenshots courtesy: @natediaz209 on Instagram]

Diaz has made it clear he wants another shot at UFC gold, but he’s also said the current welterweight roster doesn’t inspire him. He pointed out that he couldn’t name the champion, Belal Muhammad, in an interview with Full Violence. That, according to him, speaks volumes about how little the division excites him.

His rivalry with Conor McGregor helped define an era. Their two fights were instant classics, with Diaz taking the first and McGregor edging the second. A trilogy has always hung in the air with both fighters confirming that they want to close out the chapter somewhere down the line.

When Nate Diaz confirmed that he will close out the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz is certain the trilogy with Conor McGregor will happen. The two shared one of the most iconic rivalries in UFC history, splitting their first two fights.

Ahead of his boxing clash against Jorge Masvidal, Diaz confirmed that he believes the final chapter is inevitable. Though he’s not under UFC contract, he remains one of the sport’s biggest draws and continues to tease major matchups. He also named Jake Paul and Leon Edwards as future targets.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Masvidal clash, Diaz said:

“I 100 percent guarantee I’m going to fight Conor McGregor again. I 100 percent guarantee that I’m probably going to fight Jake Paul again, this f*cking f*cker [Jorge Masvidal] again, and Leon Edwards again. That’s my hit list.”

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:

