Nate Diaz explains what intrigues people most about the Diaz brothers

Nick and Nate Diaz are undoubtedly one of the most revered duos in combat sports. By delivering numerous timeless classic battles inside the cage over the years, the Diaz brothers have consistently lived up to their 'gangster' persona.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole from Yahoo! Sports, Nate Diaz expounded on why he and Nick Diaz continue intriguing fight fans after over 15 years in MMA. Nate opined that being in the fight business for so long has been why fans still tune in to watch their growth as MMA fighters.

"It's just probably that we're here doing the same thing we have been doing the whole time. Only better, getting better in some type of aspect. I feel like I am. And it's not hard to just not be. That's what I think about it," said Nate Diaz.

Nick and Nate Diaz had a tough upbringing in Stockton, California. While Nick was already training in Aikido and Karate, Nate was indifferent to martial arts in his early years. Subsequently, the younger of the Diaz brothers began training as well, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Owing to their passion for the craft of fighting, Stockton's finest have emerged as two of the biggest draws in MMA by a long shot.

Nate Diaz will fight Leon Edwards next

In an unprecedented turn of events, Nate Diaz will lock horns with Leon Edwards in the first five-round non-title matchup at UFC 263.

Diaz is coming off a long hiatus since his fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Meanwhile, 'Rocky,' ranked third in the welterweight division, was last seen against Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21. The fight ended as a no-contest after Edwards accidentally eye-poked Muhammad.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, Leon Edwards revealed why he was elated to share the cage with Nate Diaz next.

"Name wise, it would be the biggest name in my career. Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz have been around for a long time. I remember watching them, seeing them in the UFC, seeing them in Strikeforce, Nick Diaz in Strikeforce, and stuff like that. I kind of like the way they looked at the game. They're like 'I'll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime' and that's my mentality," said Leon Edwards in an interview with MMA on Point.

