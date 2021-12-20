"Nate Diaz is a bona fide female dog" - Man fake punched by Nate Diaz claims he could knock the Stockton native out in first round

The man Nate Diaz threw a fake punch at during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, has released a video addressing the incident.

The individual, who was mistaken by many to be a fan, is a professional MMA fighter named Carrese Archer.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Nate Diaz is always ready to go Nate Diaz is always ready to go https://t.co/lIjOnWHAq0

Nicknamed 'One Punch', Archer has a 2-6-0 professional record and faced UFC welterweight Khaos Williams back in 2017. Archer has now shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen asking UFC president Dana White to sign him for a solitary fight against Nate Diaz.

Archer said he decided to publicly react to the incident because White laughed about it in a post he uploaded. According to Archer, he could put Diaz away in the first round if they entered the octagon together.

He also jibed at Diaz for showing aggression while seemingly being protected by security, calling him a "bona fide female dog."

"Hello world, I see a lot of laughter. Everybody laughing, same thing, make you laugh, make you cry. Nate Diaz is a bona fide female dog. He has the security protecting him and you go flinch on me and try to sucker punch me when I am not paying attention and you all think this man is a gangster? I think the world is f***ed up and confused around here. When they think about what is a real gangster. I am a real street dog. I'm in the streets, believe that. Anybody that knows me knows how 'One Punch' rock it... Anyway, back to why I'm making this video, Dana White, I see you made a post and you laughed and you thought it was funny. I bet you won't think it's funny, you sign me for one fight and I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out in the first round."

Uncertainty surrounds last fight on Nate Diaz's UFC contract

Nate Diaz has just one fight remaining under his current contract with the UFC. He recently showed interest in fighting Dustin Poirier in January. After that date wasn't possible, 'The Diamond' claimed the potential clash could be pushed to February as well.

Even UFC president Dana White seemed to be on board with the idea, claiming that the fight would be booked if fans showed interest in the matchup. During the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference, White said:

“If that’s a fight that they want and the fans want to see, we’ll do it.”

Catch Dana White's appearance at the post-fight press conference below:

In his latest tweet, however, Poirier claimed that Diaz isn't interested in fighting him.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the long-desired clash with Poirier doesn't come to fruition, we'll have to wait to find out who Diaz's potentially last dance in the octagon will come against.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Harvey Leonard