Nate Diaz fires back with brutal five-word message as Logan Paul ducks Jake Paul fight

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz has issued an X-rated five-word response to a potential Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul showdown. Both the Paul brothers have teased moves into MMA in recent years. 'The Problem Child' signed a multi-year deal with the PFL in 2023, but there has been no news about his MMA debut to date.

Fans have frequently called for a boxing bout between the two Paul brothers, and although it may not happen anytime soon, Logan hasn't ruled out competing against Jake in the octagon under the unified rules of MMA.

In a recent epsiode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, 'The Maverick' said this about potentially fighting Jake.

"Not unless it’s MMA. He’d definitely win [in boxing] at this point. He’s got a heavy hand. We would need an insane amount of money."

Diaz reacted to Paul’s remarks with an X-rated five-word dig:

"I whoop both these pu**y’s"

Check out Logan Paul and Nate Diaz's comments below:

Diaz made his boxing debut against 'The Problem Child' in 2023 and lost via unanimous decision. After the loss, the two teased a potential showdown inside the PFL smartcage, but the bout never came to fruition.

Diaz’s last UFC fight was against Ferguson in 2022. The Stockton native has hinted at a potential UFC return to win a belt, but does not find the roster entertaining at the moment.

Nate Diaz’s former rival was rumored to box Logan Paul

In 2024, there were rumours that Nate Diaz’s former rival, Conor McGregor, would box Logan Paul in an exhibition match in India. 'The Notorious' had tweeted:

"I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

However, the boxing match never came to fruition, and the Irishman later revealed in an interview with The Schmo that UFC did not sanction his "glorified spar" with 'The Maverick'.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s UFC return has been further delayed, with UFC CEO Dana White stating that the Dubliner would not be fighting anytime soon.

