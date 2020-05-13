Nate Diaz gets involved in the latest UFC Lightweight fiasco, puts Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on notice

Nate Diaz also has a thing or two to say

The UFC's Lightweight Division fiasco took a wild turn over the weekend after Justin Gaethje won the interim UFC Lightweight Championship by finishing-off Tony Ferguson in the brutal main event of UFC 249.

Since his win, however, Gaethje has been the subject to a provocation from former UFC Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor, who also took shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov in the process.

Another one of McGregor's arch-rival in the form of Nate Diaz has now decided to get himself involved in the debacle, calling out both McGregor and Nurmagomedov in his latest string of tweets.

Nate Diaz calls out 'gurls' Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are undoubtedly two of UFC's biggest rivals in the modern generation. The two men collided in the main event of UFC 229 with 'The Eagle' retaining his title over McGregor via submission.

McGregor, however, has been quite adamant regarding his performance against Khabib from two years ago and in his latest Twitter rant, the former UFC champ-champ put the division's titleholders on notice.

While Khabib also responded to McGregor via a set of tweets, Nate Diaz also has weighed in on the scenario by calling out both McGregor and Nurmagomedov by using the term "gurls" to label both men.

You gurls are on the same team — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2020

The Diaz Brothers, as we know, love to keep it real and thus brother Nate asked his rivals to quit being fake.

Quit playin wit the fake shit — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2020

Where can we expect Nate Diaz to fit into this scenario?

Nate Diaz was last seen competing in the Octagon at UFC 244 when he lost to Jorge Masvidal via a controversial doctor stoppage in the inaugural BMF Title bout. Much like McGregor, Diaz also seems to be competing under the 170-pound division but a trilogy fight between 'The Stockton Slugger' and 'The Notorious One' could potentially take place under 155 rules.