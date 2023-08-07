Nate Diaz gives fitting response to Drake losing massive bet on his fight against Jake Paul

The infamous Drake curse seems to have resurfaced. Popular rapper Drake reportedly lost a $250k bet on Nate Diaz as the MMA veteran lost to Jake Paul in their boxing match last weekend.

Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul last Saturday in their 10-round boxing clash in Dallas, Texas. If the MMA star had won the bout, Drake would've bagged a whopping $1 million.

During the post-fight press conference for the event, a media person informed Diaz of Drake's misfortunes at the betting tables. Although the Stockton native was happy to find out the rapper favored him to win, it seems like Diaz desperately wants someone to break the curse.

"Shout out to Drake, love for the love, I appreciate it," said Diaz. "And you know what I'm saying, what the f**k! Hey, someone break that curse. S**t, what's happening? F**k the curse."

Catch Nate Diaz's comments on the Drake curse below:

Drake curse is a phenomenon in which sports clubs and athletes across the globe suffer great misfortune and downfall in their careers once they establish any association with the Grammy Award-winning musician.

The infamous curse has struck the likes of UFC megastar Conor McGregor, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, women's tennis extraordinaire Serena Williams, and even soccer teams like PSG and Manchester City.

The curse is most infamous for jinxing athletes the hip-hop artist places bets on, almost always ensuring their loss.

When Drake named Nate Diaz as one of his favorite fighters

Although his sports betting endeavors rarely hit the mark, there is no denying that the Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is an avid sports fan. The 36-year rapper is especially big on MMA and has attended many UFC fight nights in the past.

Speaking about his favorite fighters in a two-hour interview on his YouTube channel, the Canadian named the fan favorite Nate Diaz as one of his top picks:

"Some of my favorite fighters in the world, Take a guy like Nate Diaz, [if] you look at his record, it may not look like the craziest record, but you know he is still one of my favorite fighters," said Drake. "He is still a dog, and that's just the sport of fighting, you know, somebody catches you at some point, you know."

Catch Drake's comments on Diaz below (0:27):

