Nate Diaz goes nuclear on "scared f**king child" Khamzat Chimaev while explaining disdain for new UFC middleweight champion

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 21, 2025 03:17 GMT
Nate Diaz (left) mocks Khamzat Chimaev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Nate Diaz recently expressed displeasure with Khamzat Chimaev's title-winning performance last weekend. The Stockton native labeled the fight boring, criticizing Chimaev for failing to secure a finish despite controlling the majority of the fight.

Chimaev challenged Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight gold in the main event of UFC 319, which took place last Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. The undefeated fighter successfully took down du Plessis several times. However, the South African displayed his resilience throughout their fight, which lasted 25 minutes. All three judges scored the matchup 50-44 in favor of Chimaev, who was crowned the new champion via unanimous decision.

During a recent livestream with Sneako, Diaz offered his thoughts on Chimaev becoming the new 185-pound kingpin. The former UFC fighter slammed 'Borz,' saying:

''I don't like that kind of fighting, boring to me. Like [Chimaev's] supposed to be the big scary guy, right? And remember when he had him in side control and he's holding him? Dominating him, and then he's like, let's go and hit him a little bit, like little soft punches and sh*t. It's like, that's what people don't understand about, like the style, like that type of fighter is a scared fighter. He's scared for his life that he let go down much to hit, he's that afraid that if he let's go to hit him hard, that motherfu*ker might get up and get the fu*k away from him, so that's a scared style to me.''
He continued:

''He comes off as this big, intimidating guy but he’s a big scared f***ing child. That's why I tweeted about, I said he's not a fighter because you can tell by how scared he is holding him that tight.''

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (via Championship Rounds X post):

Middleweight contender takes aim at Khamzat Chimaev

Former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa bashed Khamzat Chimaev for maintaining too much control over his fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 without inflicting any serious damage.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Brazilian said:

''This is a show. This is entertainment. This kind of fight, and fighter, has a lot of potential to kill this business. This surprised me after, because at the press conference after the fight, Dana (White) was (saying), ‘OK, he did amazing.’ No, he didn’t, man. He did horrible. This is horrible for the watchers. This is not good. People will watch something else. They will not watch these guys hugging each other for 25 minutes.'' [36:24]
