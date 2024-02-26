Nate Diaz hints at UFC return but says "f**k 300", fans react with hopes of Conor McGregor trilogy

Nate Diaz left the UFC to pursue boxing following his fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. However, he has not closed the door on a return to the world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion, and recently hinted, once again, that he could be on his way back.

The former lightweight title challenger took to Twitter on Sunday to hint that his comeback could take place at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere on September 14, the week of Mexican Independence Day, saying:

"I’ll be here f**k 300."

Check out Nate Diaz's tweet on his potential UFC return below:

Fans reacted to Diaz's tweet by revealing their hopes for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor. @DolphinsFanz questioned:

"When are you and @TheNotoriousMMA running it back?!"

@fightstevifight claimed that the bout needs to be the main event:

"Trilogy match!! That needs ro be the main event for the sphere."

@DcStreetKs wondered if Diaz will only be there for a paycheck:

"You gonna get your a** whipped again and take a paycheck or what?"

@DKD2421 shared a prediction for the card, which assumes that Sean O'Malley retains his bantamweight title at UFC 299:

"Conor vs Nate 3 headliner O’Malley vs merab co-main A Moreno fight A lopes fight A Grasso fight There’s you’re stacked ppv right there"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Dustin Poirier speculates that the UFC does not bring Nate Diaz back

Dustin Poirier teased a potential UFC 300 bout with Nate Diaz before being scheduled to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. The No.3-ranked lightweight revealed that a bout with the mixed martial arts free agent failed to materialize during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, saying:

"We spoke about Nate a little bit, but I don't think they're bringing him back. I'm not sure. I don't want to get into all that stuff. I don't know what's going on, but no, no other big names. Nothing was thrown... The Nate one is going to get away. I don't know how many fights I have left - I think six with the UFC. He's moving on to boxing and stuff. I just don't see how our paths will cross. I just wanted to fight this guy because I grew up watching him."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Nate Diaz below:

The two had been scheduled to face each other at UFC 230 in 2018. However, Poirier pulled out due to injury, claiming that Diaz was playing games leading to the UFC, offering him replacement opponents. 'The Diamond' claimed that he told the promotion he would compete if there was no opponent change.