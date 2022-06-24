Nate Diaz might not be comfortable fighting Kevin Holland, claims Chael Sonnen

Nate Diaz's rocky relationship with the UFC has been made very public for the world to see over the last few weeks. With one fight left on his contract, the Stockton native has been trying to fulfill his obligations and leave the promotion at the earliest.

Diaz went as far as to say he'd fight anyone at the earliest, and UFC welterweight Kevin Holland offered to step up. ‘Trailblazer’ took to Twitter to call out the UFC veteran and urge president Dana White to book the matchup.

However, according to Chael Sonnen, the Stockton native wouldn’t want to meet Kevin Holland inside the octagon. In a recent edition of Beyond The Fight, ‘The American Gangster’ said that Holland's offer to fight Diaz was a smart move. However, he expressed his doubts over Diaz accepting the callout:

“Interesting move by Holland. Smart move by Holland. And I don’t think Nate’s going to let this slide. But just to pay off what I talked to you about in the beginning. Just like Corey Anderson said there’s levels to this. There’s levels to call outs.

And I’m not positive that Nate is going to be comfortable coming at one of these younger guys. That’s somebody Nate would usually look out for. Nate would see in the back he’d throw his arm around, he’d say encouraging words to.”

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Kevin Holland vs. Nate Diaz in the video below:

Nate Diaz shares a post about his performance on The Ultimate Fighter

Despite having a rocky relationship with the UFC, Diaz proudly presents his accolades achieved in the octagon. He recently shared a post showcasing his performance at the TUF season five finale.

In the clip, we can see his performance against Manvel Gamburyan. He won the lightweight tournament via TKO due to Gamburyan’s shoulder injury in the second round.

This led to him earning a contract with the UFC, something he may or may not regret today as he tries to fulfill his contractual obligations and move on. The promotion seems keen on a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor, but that's something Nate Diaz has stated he's not willing to do.

