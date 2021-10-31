Nate Diaz 'not impressed' with Islam Makhachev's UFC 267 performance; takes shot for tapping out 'purple belt' Dan Hooker in deleted tweet

Nate Diaz isn't particularly impressed with Islam Makhachev's victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 267. The Russian fighter comprehensively defeated Hooker by submitting the Kiwi fighter via kimura in the first round of their showdown in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Twitter, Nate Diaz first tweeted that he is not impressed by Makhachev, who tapped out a "blue belt," as per the Stockton fighter. Diaz's now-deleted tweet read:

"These guys tapping out blue belts Not impressed"

However, fans quickly responded to Nate Diaz's tweet by claiming that Hooker is not a blue belt and is instead a purple belt. Diaz then followed up with a tweet that read:

"Purple. Same."

Diaz's follow up tweet has also been deleted since but a screengrab of it can be seen below:

At UFC 267, Islam Makahchev continued his impressive winning run and made quick work of 'The Hangman'. The Russian fighter was initially set to face Rafael dos Anjos in Abu Dhabi, but following the former UFC lightweight champion's withdrawal, Hooker decided to step in after an impressive win over Nasrat Haqparast.

Who could Nate Diaz fight next?

As things stand, Dana White has made it clear that Nate Diaz currently has just one fight left in his current UFC contract. It remains to be seen who Diaz will be fighting next, but after UFC 267, he was put on notice by Khamzat Chimaev.

Following Chimaev's impressive win over Li Jingliang, 'Borz' called out Diaz and also put Jorge Masvidal on notice in his post-fight press conference.

“Hey, Diaz, let’s go, brother. Let’s go. You gonna get some smoke, bro. Let’s see who is the real gangster” said Khamzat Chimaev.

Nate Diaz's last fight in the UFC was a five-round, non-main event bout against Leon Edwards. The two men went the distance, and despite being dominated by Edwards for the majority of the fight, Diaz stole the show with a final minute punch that rattled 'Rocky'.

As the above tweet suggests, Nate Diaz also hinted towards a potential showdown against Tony Ferguson.

