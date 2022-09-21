"Otherwise I'm good" - Nate Diaz names the "only" person he wants to fight

Nate Diaz has completed his current contract with the UFC following his fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, and the Stocktonian is now a free agent. After conquering the world of MMA, Diaz has his sights set on a new challenge, becoming the best fight promoter in the world.

Having recently founded a fight promotion company called Real Fight, Inc. along with his team, Nate Diaz appears to be walking away from fighting. However, Diaz may be trying to reignite the 'beef' he had with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, after tweeting that he would be interested in a fight with the actor:

"Im only going to fight the rock. Otherwise I'm goood"

See the tweet below:

Diaz's problem with Johnson arose during his fight with Jorge Masvidal for the 'BMF' title. After seeing 'The Rock' being jovial and friendly with 'Gamebred' pre-fight, Diaz stated that the actor could "get it too."

The Stocktonian was being more light-hearted than he was serious, clarifying that he was a fan of Johnson, but said that 'The Rock' had chosen the wrong side.

Nate Diaz talks about potential opponents for boxing debut

Nate Diaz is now one of the most sought-after names in combat sports after completing his current contract with the UFC. However, there has been no indication from him about his next fight.

The Stockton native was in attendance for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin fight this past weekend, and was interviewed by Intu Boxing.

Diaz was asked who he would like to fight if all potential opponents were available. He replied:

"Whoever's the biggest deal, whoever wants the fight, or anybody, the best boxers too. I want the best boxers, or Jake Paul. Whoever's gonna speak up the loudest, whoever's gonna get down and do what we gotta do because don't act like I'm not been here the whole time."

Watch the video below from 2:00:

Nate Diaz seems to be carrying over the attitude he had in MMA, 'Anyone, Anytime, Any place'. Diaz appears to be interested in a professional boxing debut, and it will be fascinating to see how he is able to balance his boxing career along with now being the owner of a fight promotion company.

