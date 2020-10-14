With a series of recent tweets, former UFC Double Champion, Conor McGregor has made it known that he wants to compete for the second time in 2020. For his next opponent, the Irishman is seemingly set for a rematch against Dustin Poirier, but only if the fight takes place this year.

Conor McGregor's big-time rival Nate Diaz took to Twitter and responded to the rumors of a fight between The Notorious One and The Diamond. In doing so, Diaz also sent a message to both former lightweight titleholders to put them on notice.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Nate Diaz sends a message to Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Taking to Twitter, Nate Diaz decided to put both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on notice via one of his latest tweets. The self-proclaimed West Coast gangster warned the fans to not get it twisted, as he claimed that he has already smoked both McGregor and Poirier.

Additionally, Diaz wrote that both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be play fighting inside the Octagon come December 12th. The 209 fighter already holds a historic win over Conor McGregor, however, his scheduled fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 was eventually canceled.

Here is what Nate Diaz wrote on Twitter:

Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting ... pic.twitter.com/aDx83oE997 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Diaz and McGregor have shared the Octagon on two different occasions and in their first meeting, the former handed the Irishman his first loss in the UFC. The former UFC Double Champion eventually avenged the defeat by beating Diaz in a rematch, which was one of the best five-round fights in UFC history.

As things stand, Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon still hasn't been confirmed. The chances are the former UFC Lightweight Champion will return to the Boxing world with a dream clash against Manny Pacquiao.

As for Nate Diaz, the former BMF title contender was initially expected to meet Jorge Masvidal in a rematch in early 2021, but that fight has been turned down by Dana White since then.