Nate Diaz reacts to Khabib's win at UFC 254; refers to Justin Gaethje as a 'whitebelt' 

It seems that Nate Diaz is unimpressed with Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje was submitted in the second round of the UFC 254 main event in his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov and it seems Nate Diaz, like most of the MMA community, was watching the encounter.

Nate Diaz used Twitter to direct a jibe at Justin Gaethje after the latter was submitted via a triangle choke by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nate Diaz referred to the former interim champion as ‘whitebelt’ perhaps pointing out his lack of defense once he was taken down by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Whitebelt — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2020

Justin Gaethje, however, had a decent first round with two judges scoring him as the winner of round one. His exchanges with Khabib Nurmagomedov were fast and crisp and he officially became only the second fighter - after Conor McGregor - to win a round against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nate Diaz is currently without an opponent

Interestingly, Nate Diaz, who is considered one of the best proponents of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), had pointed out the lack of grappling skills in Justin Gaethje’s game earlier as well.

Nate Diaz last fought in November 2019, when he was stopped by Jorge Masvidal.

This was off the back of a win against Anthony Pettis after a near 3-year absence from UFC.

While talks of a rematch against Masvidal were held briefly, the Stockton native currently without an opponent.