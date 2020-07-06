Nate Diaz reacts to the new UFC 251 main event

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Nate Diaz is a cult figure in the world of MMA. Having started his career back in 2004, Nate Diaz has amassed a fan following over the years credits to his brash and honest personality, mixed with exciting fighting style.

So it isn't surprising to know that Nate Diaz is someone who always expresses what he feels about every situation. Diaz had a few thoughts on the main event change of UFC 251 and just like always he expressed it in the clearest fashion possible.

The UFC 251 main event was something that had faced a bunch of ups and downs. First, it was expected that Kamaru Usman would defend his title against Jorge Masvidal.

However, as contract negotiations with Masvidal hit a snag, Gilbert Burns took his place. Then came the positive Coronavirus test of Gilbert Burns and the UFC decided to cancel the match. Jorge Masvidal finally agreed to take the offer the UFC placed and the match was announced.

Now Nate Diaz, like most of us was very happy with the announcement and the possibility of finally having the main event that fans wanted. Nate Diaz then took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the fight. He tweeted out, "Real fights are better fights"

Real fights are better fights 💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 5, 2020

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have a history

Nate Diaz has faced Jorge Masvidal once in the past when the two locked horns back in late 2019. The fight saw Jorge Masvidal walking out with the win and also taking the showcase title BMF with him.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz have not expressed an interest in continuing the feud now. A tweet like this shows that at some level, Nate Diaz has moved beyond the idea of a feud with Jorge Masvidal and is ready for something new.

Nate Diaz has not announced any new plans of competing in the octagon. Having last won a fight over Anthony Pettis in 2019, it isn't clear if Diaz will compete in the cage again anytime soon.

As for Masvidal, he will now face Usman in the main event of UFC 251 after it was made official.