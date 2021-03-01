Nate Diaz reignites rivalry with Jorge Masvidal, calls him a "sellout"

Nate Diaz reignited his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal by calling Gamebred a sellout. Following ESPN MMA's attempt to elucidate Masvidal's next move in a recent Instagram post, Diaz made his presence felt by giving his opinion on the matter. The duo previously locked horns at UFC 244 for the BMF title.

Nate Diaz's reply

After his loss against Stephen Thompson at UFC 217, Jorge Masvidal went on a 16-month layoff from the promotion. Making his comeback only on March 16th, 2019, 'Gamebred' managed to amass a three-fight win streak against big names like Darren Till, Ben Askren, and of course, Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz returns with a point to prove

Coming off of a three-year hiatus from the sport, Nate Diaz squared off against welterweight contender Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. After brutalizing Showtime for three, five-minute rounds, Diaz managed to secure a unanimous decision victory. What happened after, brewed into what would emerge as one of UFC's greatest rivalries.

During the post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Nate Diaz had a special call-out for Jorge Masvidal. UFC President Dana White was quick to jump on the bus and soon announced that the two would compete for the BMF title at UFC 244.

On the arrival of fight night, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal made their clear right from the start as both men started exchanging blows. However, with Diaz's eye being viciously cut open during the fight, the doctors were forced to call a stoppage, declaring Masvidal the winner via technical knockout.

Following this incident, fans around the world were convinced that there was still some unfinished business between the two. With Nate Diaz visibly upset and almost immediately asking for a rematch, the two seemed destined to fight again. However, UFC seems to have had other plans for both men at the moment.

It seems as though Masvidal is determined to prove his doubters wrong. Coming off a unanimous decision loss against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, 'Gamebred' will be looking to make his way back into championship contention.

Masvidal claims fight is a done deal VS Usman for title in September @GamebredFighter @USMAN84kg pic.twitter.com/UgcdS6JAQU — Fighting Forecast (@Fighting4Cast) February 28, 2021

