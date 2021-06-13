Nate Diaz reveals he "lost motivation" ahead of Leon Edwards loss at UFC 263

Nate Diaz has detailed his fight camp in the lead-up to UFC 263 and claimed he lost motivation after his bout against Leon Edwards was pushed back a month.

During the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, Nate Diaz mentioned that he got a cut in training, which was why his fight against Edwards was moved from UFC 262 to 263.

Diaz added that he sort of lost motivation in training camp. The Stockton fighter gave Edwards credit for the win but claimed himself to be the better fighter.

"I got cut in training. That’s why we pushed the fight back a month. I kind of lost motivation after that. He won, but I feel like I’m the better fighter still." - said Nate Diaz.

At UFC 263, Nate Diaz lost his return fight to 'Rocky' in a historic five-round fight. Regardless of the defeat, Diaz caught Edwards with some brutal shots, especially in the final round of the fight, and once again proved himself to be a fan favorite with a thrilling performance.

'The West Coast Gangster' almost stole the victory from Edwards' grip when he caught the latter with a Stockton slap and left cross combination.

Nate Diaz has stated that he wants to return to the octagon in the next three or four months

During his post-fight press conference, Nate Diaz also said that he wants to come back and compete in the UFC within the next three or four months. Diaz hasn't spoken on who he wants to fight next but has made it clear that he is definitely willing to compete once again later in 2021.

Earlier in the year, Diaz called out both Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira for fights at welterweight. However, one shouldn't overlook a potential trilogy fight against Conor McGregor as the next possible option for the younger Diaz brother.

With McGregor set to fight next month at UFC 264, a win could set up a lightweight title shot for the Irishman, or the former double champion could ask for a third bout against his arch-rival Nate Diaz.

