Nate Diaz reveals how Nick Diaz inspired his iconic Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal call-outs

Nate Diaz delivered one of the best performances of his career when he outscored Michael Johnson in their three-round battle in December 2015. However, it was the Stockton native's post-fight call-out of Conor McGregor that gained all the spotlight.

The younger Diaz has now revealed that the iconic call-out of the Irish star and his 2019 call-out of Jorge Masvidal was all inspired by his older sibling Nick Diaz. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, here's what Diaz said when asked about his memorable challenge to the Irishman:

"I learned all that from Nick [Diaz]. Remember when Nick fought BJ Penn? [He yelled], 'Where you at Georges [St-Pierre]? Where you at m**********r?' That's how you get a fight with somebody, right? And then what happened with Johnson, what happened with BMF, come on!"

Watch Nate Diaz discuss his iconic call-out of Conor McGregor below:

Nate Diaz names the only UFC two fighters worthy of fighting him

Nate Diaz has been linked with several potential opponents over the months. However, the 37-year-old has claimed that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya are the only two fighters in the promotion who are deserving enough to fight him inside the octagon. Speaking on the same episode of The MMA Hour, here's what Diaz said:

"I don't want to fight no new guys that haven't been knocked out and slept all over the place for one. And then for two, I said the only worthy opponents they have here for me is f*****g Francis Ngannou or [Israel] Adesanya. With all due respect, because I don't even want beef... I don't want to fight those guys. I like those guys a lot, you know what I'm saying? But if I'm going to fight anybody, it's going to be somebody who's done something great like those f*****s."

Nate Diaz has been quite vocal about his displeasure with the UFC. The pride of Stockton is eager to fight out the last bout on his contract and leave the promotion.

During the interview with Helwani, Diaz also spoke about wanting to transition into the world of boxing and competing in jiu-jitsu competitions. The 37-year-old expressed interest in names like Jake Paul and Gordon Ryan.

Diaz last competed inside the octagon in June 2021 when he suffered a lopsided decision defeat to the next welterweight title challenger Leon Edwards.

