Nate Diaz reveals when he wants to fight next after UFC 263 loss

Nate Diaz has revealed that he wants to make his return to the UFC within the next three to four months. The Stockton superstar was on the losing side at UFC 263 but remains determined to get back into the octagon this year itself.

During the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, Nate Diaz was asked what could be next for him after his latest loss to Leon Edwards. 'The West Coast Gangster' made it clear what he wants next for his run in the UFC.

"I want to be back in the next three or four months." - said Nate Diaz.

Diaz: I want to be back in the next three or four months. #UFC263 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 13, 2021

At UFC 263, Nate Diaz made history when he fought in the first-ever non-title, non-main event, five-round fight in the UFC. In his return to the octagon for the first time since UFC 244, Diaz shared the stage with a top welterweight in the form of Edwards.

Heading into the bout, Diaz lost to Jorge Masvidal in 2019 in a fight that was contested for the celebratory BMF belt. A controversial doctor's stoppage in his bout against 'Gamebred' led to an inactive phase of one and a half years for the younger Diaz brother.

While being the underdog in his fight against Edwards, Nate Diaz put on another show for the fans. Much like all his fights, Diaz stole the show with his casual demeanor and almost stole the victory from Edwards in the final seconds of their fight.

The shot that nearly changed the fight for Nate Diaz 💥 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/KzwTf2aHjE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

What could be next for Nate Diaz after UFC 263?

Over the past few months, Nate Diaz has made it clear that he wants to continue his career at 170 and isn't willing to go down to lightweight. Diaz has called for fights against reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and his fellow lightweight Dustin Poirier but wants to face both men at welterweight.

It now remains to be seen what could be next in store for Nate Diaz and which opponent the UFC will have in mind for his return in the next three to four months. A trilogy fight against Conor McGregor could make for another record-setting PPV and a barnburner of a clash.

