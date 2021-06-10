Nate Diaz reveals whether he will compete again this year following the Leon Edwards fight

Nate Diaz has revealed the time frame in which he'd like to return to the octagon after fighting Leon Edwards.

"I wanna come next week. ASAP. I always wanna fight multiple times. It's these m-----------g fighters playing dodgeball. There's a reason why I'm not active. They decide to play it like I'm the inactive one." Nate Diaz told Kevin Iole.

Nate Diaz has only fought twice in the last five years. His last fight was almost two years ago when he faced Jorge Masvidal for the 'BMF' belt at UFC 244.

The Stockton fighter will return to the octagon at UFC 263. Diaz will take on third-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a five-round main card fight.

'Rocky' is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak and has impressive wins over fighters like Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone.

The fight between Nate Diaz and Edwards could potentially determine the next number one contender for the UFC welterweight title.

Nate Diaz reveals the reason he took the fight against Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz has revealed that it was Leon Edwards' winning streak that impressed him enough to fight him.

"He's the one that's doing all the winning, kicking all the a--. So that's what we're here to do, to show everybody who's the best fighter." said Nate Diaz.

The bout between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards will be the first five-round fight in UFC history not to be the main event or a title fight.

UFC 263 is stacked from top to bottom

UFC 263 is full of fun and exciting fights, not only on the main card, but on the prelims too.

Fights like Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart, Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell, Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson and Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu are placed on the the preliminary card of the PPV..

The main card will feature two championship rematches, Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno.

Diaz will compete against England's Edwards and submission specialist Demian Maia will take on Belal Muhammad.

