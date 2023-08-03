Nate Diaz's hilarious response to awkward marriage proposal leaves fans in splits

Nate Diaz is undoubtedly among the biggest superstars in the MMA world and is widely known for his distinctive real-as-real-gets persona. Nevertheless, the former UFC star also has an excellent sense of humor and recently showed fans his comically witty side.

Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul this weekend at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The two men are slated to go ten rounds in the squared circle, and the fight would mark the Stockton slugger's first combat sports outing since he left the UFC in September last year.

With his highly-anticipated fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer right around the corner, Nate Diaz recently participated in an open training session. Diaz also interacted with media members and fans in attendance, signing autographs and taking pictures.

During the event, one fan loudly asked Diaz an unusual question out of nowhere. He shouted:

"Will you marry my mom?"

The funny request caused an outburst of laughter from those present, however, Nate Diaz was unruffled. Taking the mic, he hilariously responded to the marriage proposal by proxy, stating:

"Where's she at?"

Nate Diaz is coming off a win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 and is 2-3 in his last five MMA outings. Meanwhile, Jake Paul will look to redeem his maiden loss against Tommy Fury in February.

Stephen Thompson on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson recently shared his thoughts on the highly-anticipated Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. While the striking savant would love to see the former UFC star beat 'The Problem Child,' he doesn't believe that would happen.

Paul has an impressive resume as a professional boxer, having beaten some of MMA's biggest stars in the boxing ring like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. Thanks to such high-profile victories, the YouTuber gained a lot of recognition in the world of combat sports and is the favorite to come out on top against Diaz.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, Stephen Thompson concurred with the consensus and shared his prediction for the eagerly-awaited crossover boxing match. He replied:

"I would love to see Nate win this fight, but I just don't see it happening. I don't see it happening. I think Jake has solidified himself as a professional athlete. He did great in his last fight... The guy's training like a real athlete... I think Jake's got it."

Watch the full video below: