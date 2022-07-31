"Why don't Teslas come with a spare tire?" - Nate Diaz's teammate Jake Shields rips into Elon Musk for being "cheap" 

Nate Diaz's longtime teammate Jake Shields recently blasted Tesla CEO Elon Musk for poor company service in a series of tweets.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the MMA veteran fired shots at Tesla for not providing a spare tire, claiming he missed a flight as the car company failed to offer timely assistance.

Shields also revealed that he was charged an exorbitant amount for his tire and took a jibe at Elon Musk for being "cheap."

The former Strikeforce champion wrote:

"Hey @elonmusk why don’t Tesla’s come with a spar tire? Just missed a flight with because I’ve been waiting two hours and still no help. Any other car I could changed it in two mins. What if I get a flat were there’s no cell service"

Check out the series of tweets by Jake Shields below:

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj



Just missed a flight with because I’ve been waiting two hours and still no help



Any other car I could changed it in two mins



What if I get a flat were there’s no cell service Hey @elonmusk why don’t Tesla’s come with a spar tire?Just missed a flight with because I’ve been waiting two hours and still no helpAny other car I could changed it in two minsWhat if I get a flat were there’s no cell service Hey @elonmusk why don’t Tesla’s come with a spar tire?Just missed a flight with because I’ve been waiting two hours and still no help Any other car I could changed it in two mins What if I get a flat were there’s no cell service

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj And now they are charging me $100 over the cost of the tire plus labor costs



This is a scam and could also be extremely dangerous And now they are charging me $100 over the cost of the tire plus labor costsThis is a scam and could also be extremely dangerous

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj And now they are telling me I might have to wait 3-4 more hours on the side of the freeway



There’s a reason every single car company adds a spar so fuck you Tesla And now they are telling me I might have to wait 3-4 more hours on the side of the freeway There’s a reason every single car company adds a spar so fuck you Tesla

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Damn Elon is cheap, I guess that’s how you become the richest man in the world Damn Elon is cheap, I guess that’s how you become the richest man in the world https://t.co/4CLXB5Kc9s

Michael Bisping shares his opinion on Nate Diaz's trash-talking abilities ahead of his fight at UFC 279

Nate Diaz is all set to face Khamzat Chimaev in a high-profile welterweight matchup in the main event of UFC 279. With an unbeaten record in his MMA career, Chimaev is a huge favorite heading into the fight.

This will be Diaz's last fight on his UFC contract, where the Stockton native will be looking to hand 'Borz' the first defeat of his MMA career.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping appreciated the 37-year-old's trash-talking abilities, claiming that Diaz is "authentic" and "unfiltered."

Sharing his opinion on Nate Diaz, 'The Count' said:

"He's always had an attitude that kind of 'street cool' to him. When he called out Conor McGregor and then accepted the fight in two weeks' notice and then choked out the biggest star in the sport, Nate Diaz arrived as an absolute megastar. And then he summed up the whole thing with one of the very best one-liners in UFC history."

Bisping further said:

"The fact that Nate doesn't give a sh*t about being a star is a huge part of why he has become one of the UFC's biggest stars of all time. He's authentic, he's unrehearsed, he's unfiltered. Nate is way more surgical with his insults than he is often given credit for."

Check out Michael Bisping's full video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far