"UFC is obviously pushing their fighter on me" - Nate Diaz says Khamzat Chimaev bout is "brought to you by" his promotion Real Fight, Inc.

Nate Diaz claims that his fight against Khamzat Chimaev is brought to the fans by his promotion, "Real Fight Inc." The younger Diaz brother announced yesterday that he will be expanding his venture to the fight promotion business.

Diaz will fight out his current UFC contract when he faces welterweight behemoth Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. The Stockton native, who's a massive underdog going into the fight, has had major issues with the organization due to the lack of push behind him.

Speaking to Inside Fighting and previewing his fight against Chimaev, Diaz claimed that the fight is brought to the fans by Real Fight Inc. He claimed that the UFC is not promoting him the way they should:

"This fight right here that I got coming up is brough to you by Real Fight Inc. Because the UFC is obviously pushing their fighter on me and not with me but against me. So this if the first Real Fight Inc. event we got right now."

Diaz's refusal to play by the rules and idiosyncratic ways to promote himself is fabled in the MMA community. The American even posted a self-produced trailer of the UFC 279 fight on his YouTube channel, rather than promoting the one created by the organization.

Watch Nate Diaz's interview below:

What is Nate Diaz's vision with the Real Fight Inc.?

Earlier yesterday, Nate Diaz announced his latest endeavor as a fight promoter with Real Fight Inc. Diaz made the announcement on Instagram and his team stated that he will be applying for his promoter's license soon.

Ariel Helwani posted a statement from Diaz's team on Twitter confirming the news, and elaborating on the vision with this new venture:

"Nathan Diaz will be applying for his promoter's license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight Inc., a new promotion that focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ..."

The statement further read:

"The promotion will look to attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of "Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real S**T.."

Check out the official announcement from Nate Diaz below:

This will be an addition to the Diaz franchise that already has a CBD brand, an apparel brand, and marijuana strain to its name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik