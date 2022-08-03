Nate Diaz shares rare childhood image to wish Nick Diaz and sister Meg happy birthday

Nate Diaz recently took to Instagram to wish his older brother Nick Diaz and his sister Meg a happy birthday.

Nick Diaz and his sister share the same birthday. The Stockton native turned 39 recently and his younger brother took the chance to showcase his love for his mentor and his sister as he posted on Instagram:

"Happy birthday to my brother and sister"

Nate Diaz considers Nick Diaz to be the best fighter in the world and never fails to mention the influence his brother has had on him. Nick Diaz is a bonafide legend of the sport, who has given fans countless memories during his time in Pride, Strikeforce and the UFC.

The elder Diaz brother joined the UFC back in 2003 and earned some memorable wins against the likes of Jeremy Jackson, Robbie Lawler and more.

He joined the Strikeforce promotion in 2009 and eventually became its inaugural welterweight champion with his win against Marius Zaromskis. He then defended his title against K.J. Noons, Evangelista Santos, and Paul Daley in one of the best fights in MMA history, before eventually rejoining the UFC.

His last fight came at UFC 266 as Diaz made a return to the octagon after an absence of over six years. He looked far from his best physically and suffered a TKO loss to Robbie Lawler.

Nate Diaz is set to return at UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the UFC in September as he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279.

The contest will be Diaz's last fight on his UFC contract. The Stockton native has been out of action since his UFC 263 decision loss to Leon Edwards.

Chimaev, meanwhile, is coming off a decision win against Gilbert Burns in his last fight. This was the first time in the undefeated fighter's career that he couldn't finish an opponent.

Diaz is the bookmakers' underdog by a considerable margin heading into the contest. He will have the tough task of handling the biggest prospect on the UFC roster at the moment in Chimaev. However, given Diaz's tendency to cause upsets, it would be hard to count him out altogether when he takes on the surging Chechen-born Swede.

