"Big Nate. You can't not like Nate" - Leon Edwards give his thoughts on a potential Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing fight 

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz is one of the biggest "what if" fights in the UFC. The straight left hand landed by the Stocktonian at the end of the fifth round, followed by his taunt of Edwards, left many crying out in agony at the wasted opportunity. Edwards ended up winning the fight via decision and gained the upmost respect for Diaz for advice he shared with Edwards post-fight.

Edwards recently attended a press conference at the recent UFC event in London and showed the respect he has for Diaz. When asked to give a prediction for a hypothetical boxing match between Diaz and Jake Paul, to which he said the following:

"You can't not like Nate, you know. He's a.... he is who is. And I've always said it like, I've watched him and his brother coming up when I was like 16 or 17, getting into MMA."

Edwards failed to give a prediction for the possible match between Diaz and Paul, choosing instead to wish his former opponent a succesful future in whatever he chooses to take on.

Leon Edwards proved again why Nate Diaz is among the most liked and adored fighters on the entire roster.

Nate Diaz has been booked to fight Khamzat Chimaev in final UFC bout

The UFC have been in stand-off with Nate Diaz for some time now as they try to find him a suitable opponent. With one fight left on his contract, he will hope to go out on a high note and create an iconic moment for all MMA fans for possibly the last time.

It seems the wait is finally over — Diaz's final dance partner will be none other than the superstar from Sweden, Khamzat Chimaev. The bout was recently announced for UFC 279.

The UFC has done Diaz no favors with this matchup.

The Stockton-product could certainly still win this fight with his endurance and versatility on both the ground and the feet. However, he would likely have to win a war of attrition.

Chimaev is coming off of a ridiculous fight with top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. He will want to make another statement against one of the biggest names in the business in hopes of securing a title.

This is reported to have been a fight the American asked for. Win or lose, it will be a sad day when Nate Diaz steps out of the UFC octagon for the final time.

