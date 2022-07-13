"I made Jorge Masvidal" - Nate Diaz slams UFC for trying to make him "build another star" by fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz is currently left with one fight on his contract with the UFC after his loss to Leon Edwards last year.

In a new interview with WWL MMA, Nate Diaz revealed that he rejected the offer to face Chimaev. He believes the UFC just wants him to build another star, even claiming to have 'made' welterweight Jorge Masvidal, saying:

"The only fight I turned down is Khamzat. So that's the only fight they've offered. And why would they offer that fight? Because they want me to build another star like I've done in the past. Everybody I fight gets a title fight."

He continued:

"I made Jorge Masvidal. He was going to retire any second. Brought him back to life. First of all, why do you want me to fight him? The same reason they wanted me to fight Khabib when he was bran a** new. Khabib is a f****** little b**** too."

The veteran is aiming to make a comeback to the octagon and many believe Khamzat Chimaev would be an ideal opponent for him.

Diaz faced Masvidal at UFC 244 back in 2019 in the welterweight “BMF” championship bout. ''Gamebred' is now among the biggest names in the UFC, largely thanks to a historic run that year. A year where he won the 'Breakthrough Fighter of the Year' honors at the World MMA Awards.

Nate Diaz wants out of the UFC

Diaz, who has fought just twice in the last three years, is adamant about leaving the organization to pursue another career path. However, he says that the UFC wants him to sign a new contract extension. In a special edition of the MMA hour, Diaz stated:

“I was trying to get this sh*t on the road, but they don’t want me out of contract and they’re keeping me in there and they’re holding me hostage. And I want out. That’s my main objective here.”

The veteran made his UFC debut back in 2007 at UFC Fight Night: Thomas vs Florian. His rivalry with Conor McGregor is considered to be one of the greatest in the organization's history. However, Diaz has failed to claim any championship in his UFC career. Now at age 37, Nate Diaz is looking to start fresh as he aims to end a glorious career on a high.

